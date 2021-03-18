Whoops, Justice League Fans In The UK Got A Sarah Jessica Parker Rom-Com Instead Of The Snyder Cut

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Moviegoers may be pinching themselves, because after years of fan campaigns Zack Snyder’s Justice League has finally arrived on HBO Max. The four-hour streaming event has been a long time coming for the fanbase, and those fans seemingly can’t wait to finally see Snyder’s vision come to fruition. Unfortunately for some folks in the U.K., though, attempting to watch the Snyder Cut resulted in an unintentional screening of Sarah Jessica Parker's romantic comedy The Family Stone.