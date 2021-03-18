Whoops, Justice League Fans In The UK Got A Sarah Jessica Parker Rom-Com Instead Of The Snyder Cut

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Moviegoers may be pinching themselves, because after years of fan campaigns Zack Snyder’s Justice League has finally arrived on HBO Max. The four-hour streaming event has been a long time coming for the fanbase, and those fans seemingly can’t wait to finally see Snyder’s vision come to fruition. Unfortunately for some folks in the U.K., though, attempting to watch the Snyder Cut resulted in an unintentional screening of Sarah Jessica Parker's romantic comedy The Family Stone.
Since Zack Snyder's Justice League is a streaming event, its release is being handled differently across the pond. The Snyder Cut was originally going to air this morning on television on Sky TV, which could have allowed fans to watch it live or record the four-hour event for later. Unfortunately, some unknown error happened, and Sky TV instead played The Family Stone. And it's not even the Holiday Season!
This report comes to us from The Independent, which revealed that the 7 a.m. airing of Zack Snyder's Justice League was mysteriously swapped with a showing of Sarah Jessica Parker's holiday romantic comedy. This snafu was no doubt maddening for hardcore fans, who had been waiting since 2017 to finally see the titular filmmaker's vision for the DC blockbuster. But luckily there are some other options for watching.
While the TV broadcast was interrupted for some mysterious reason, Zack Snyder's Justice League was still reportedly made available on demand via Sky TV. So those fans who woke up early this morning to catch The Snyder Cut in all of its glory were still given that opportunity. As long as they had a spare four hours to watch said vision come to life on the small screen, of course.
The issue on Sky TV isn't the only issue that's come with the long-awaited release of Zack Snyder's Justice League. There were major technical issues for the movie's virtual premiere, which would have seen the titular filmmaker directly interact with the fandom that helped make the project happen. Meanwhile, Zack Snyder's Justice League is now available exclusively on HBO Max on this side of the pond. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
Given The Snyder Cut’s unprecedented trajectory in pop culture, it almost makes sense that its release would have some major hiccups. It’s all very on brand, as Zack Snyder’s Justice League is the little blockbuster that could. And something tells me people are going to be binge-watching the crap out of it this weekend.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League is out now for all HBO Max subscribers. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.