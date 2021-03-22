Peter Pan And Wendy: 7 Quick Things We Know About The Disney Movie

The Disney Live-Action Remake Is Directed By Pete’s Dragon’s David Lowery

For movie lovers, it was an odd day when Disney announced that David Lowery would direct a remake of 1977's Pete's Dragon. The arthouse filmmaker behind Ain't Them Bodies Saints, A Ghost Story, and this year's The Green Knight didn't seem like the type of artist who would work well with the world's biggest movie studio. But, to many people's surprise, Lowery's sensibilities gelled with Disney's brand of sentimentality.

Bringing an unsuspecting bit of soul and a unique perspective to the material, 2016's Pete's Dragon is the rare recent Disney remake that's not only good but arguably even better than the original. It wasn't a commercial success, admittedly, but it was a critical darling, and Disney liked working with the dynamic filmmaker, so he reunites with Disney for 2022's Peter Pan & Wendy. Hopefully, it's another successful team-up between the idiosyncratic storyteller and the family-friendly, money-making studio.