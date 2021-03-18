Sigourney Weaver Pens Tribute To Alien Co-Star Yaphet Kotto After His Death

Of course, his participation in Alien was just one of the ways Yaphet Kotto left his mark in the acting world. James Bond fans know him as Dr. Kananga/Mr. Big, who antagonized Roger Moore’s version of 007 in 1973’s Live and Let Die. This was Moore’s first James Bond film following Sean Connery’s brief return in 1971’s Diamonds Are Forever, and while not quite critically acclaimed, Live and Let Die is one of the more well-received Bond movies. It’s safe to say that many would agree Kotto’s presence is one of the main reasons for this.