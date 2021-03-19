Will James Gunn Work With Marvel After Guardians Of The Galaxy 3? Here’s What The Director Says

James Gunn has said before that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will serve as the finale to his story centered on the current Guardians lineup. So even if Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 were to happen, it’d likely feature a shakeup in the team’s membership, and Gunn certainly wouldn’t be the one tackling such a project. But as we’ve seen with Jon Watts, who’s directed all the MCU Spider-Man movies, jumping over to Fantastic Four, it wouldn’t be outside the realm of possibility for Gunn to want to work on a different Marvel property. Maybe there are some folks out there interested in his vision for the X-Men?