Tom Cruise Deepfakes Creator Says He Reached Out To Mission: Impossible Actor About Taking Them Down

Chris Ume has since spoken out about his deepfake Tom Cruise account, explaining that he created the videos to entertain and raise awareness for the technology that he believes is not going anywhere. Since the account became popular, the actual Tom Cruise has made a TikTok that has been verified, perhaps to ensure his account or others like it can't impersonate him. Ume said he has since reached out to the Mission: Impossible actor. In his words: