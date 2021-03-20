news

Why Coming 2 America’s Arsenio Hall Was Initially Hesitant To Play Multiple Characters In The First Film

Semmi (Arsenio Hall) and Akeem (Eddie Murphy) look confused in Coming 2 America (2021)
Available on Amazon Prime ×

Arsenio Hall and Eddie Murphy make up one of the greatest movie duos in the history of cinema (and you can thank Keenen Ivory Wayans for that). The two have done excellent work on multiple occasions, but 1988’s Coming to America is arguably the greatest showcase of their chemistry and comedic talents. One of the most impressive aspects of the film is the fact that they both performed multiple characters in the movie. While both actors knocked it out of the park, Hall, who recently re-teamed with Murphy for Coming 2 America, revealed he was initially hesitant to play multiple roles.

Arsenio Hall was always down to do Coming to America with Eddie Murphy but, as he revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show, he didn’t know he was going to have to perform multiple characters. The veteran comedian then went into why he became nervous at the prospect of doing so:

You know, Eddie’s the GOAT, and we know he’s famous for characters on Saturday Night Live. At first, there was no barbershop, it was just a fish out of water idea. Then Paramount and John Landis come and say, ‘We need you guys to do characters.’ And I said, ‘Well, I don’t do characters. Eddie will do characters.’ They wanted us to be some of the people we met in Queens. And Eddie said, ‘Yo, I was watching you do stand-up the other night at the Comedy Store.’ He said, ‘Sometimes when you talk, you go into people’s voice. If you say Tracy Morgan, you eventually go into Tracy Morgan.’ So he said, ‘Just come up with voices, some of those voices.’ He talked me into it. It kind of gave me confidence. I think the problem was I didn’t want to do characters next to Eddie Murphy because I knew how good he was at it, but it worked out great.

It sounds like Arsenio Hall wasn’t just intimidated about doing characters -- he was nervous about doing them alongside Eddie Murphy. Longtime Saturday Night Live fans will tell you that Murphy is a master of impersonations, so Hall’s trepidation is understandable. However, the comedian really doesn’t give himself enough credit in that regard, and it’s great that Murphy could spot his ability and ultimately encouraged him to take on multiple roles.

One of the reasons Coming to America has become so beloved among fans is due to Arsenio Hall and Eddie Murphy’s memorable characters. Aside from playing Semmi and Prince Akeem, they also play two of the Mighty-T Sharp barbers. Murphy also portrays the iconic singer Randy Watson, and Hall plays the eccentric (and womanizing) Reverend Brown. And on top of that, Hall briefly appears as a woman Akeem and Semmi meet in a bar.

Given how embedded their characters are in the original film, fans were likely more than happy to see them reprise the roles in the sequel. Arsenio Hall even took on an additional character that Eddie Murphy was originally going to play. While the two likely won’t reprise those characters in the future, let’s hope they will get another chance to work together and play multiple roles in another film.

Coming 2 America is currently available to stream on Amazon.

Up Next

Coming 2 America’s Wesley Snipes Reveals An Awkwardly Sweet Fanboy Moment He Had On Set
More From This Author
    • Erik Swann Erik Swann View Profile

      Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Sauron It Ain't So! Amazon's Lord Of The Rings Series Just Lost One Of Its Stars television 5d Sauron It Ain't So! Amazon's Lord Of The Rings Series Just Lost One Of Its Stars Braden Roberts
Coming 2 America: What To Watch On Streaming If You Liked The Eddie Murphy Movie, Including Trading Places news 5d Coming 2 America: What To Watch On Streaming If You Liked The Eddie Murphy Movie, Including Trading Places Jason Wiese
Arsenio Hall Recalls Meeting Eddie Murphy For The First Time, And Beverly Hills Cop Was Involved news 6d Arsenio Hall Recalls Meeting Eddie Murphy For The First Time, And Beverly Hills Cop Was Involved Erik Swann

Trending Movies

Cherry Feb 26, 2021 Cherry 8
Godzilla vs. Kong Mar 31, 2021 Godzilla vs. Kong Rating TBD
Ammonite Nov 13, 2020 Ammonite 7
The Courier Mar 19, 2021 The Courier 7
Charm City Kings Oct 8, 2020 Charm City Kings Rating TBD
What Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Doing With Her Down Time Amid Divorce From Kanye West TBD What Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Doing With Her Down Time Amid Divorce From Kanye West Rating TBD
The Best Original Netflix TV Shows, Including Stranger Things TBD The Best Original Netflix TV Shows, Including Stranger Things Rating TBD
Hulu New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming April 2021 TBD Hulu New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming April 2021 Rating TBD
Twilight TikTok Pokes Fun At How Robert Pattinson's Edward Cullen And Vampires Ran So Fast TBD Twilight TikTok Pokes Fun At How Robert Pattinson's Edward Cullen And Vampires Ran So Fast Rating TBD
The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’s Stars And Filmmakers Tease What’s To Come From Wyatt Russell And Erin Kellyman TBD The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’s Stars And Filmmakers Tease What’s To Come From Wyatt Russell And Erin Kellyman Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information