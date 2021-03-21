Johnny Depp’s House Broken Into (Again), And The Intruder Made Himself Right At Home

Unfortunately for Johnny Depp, most of the headlines he has made recently have been about things other than acting. Outside of these recent break-ins, the three time Oscar nominee has been embroiled in an extended legal battle with his ex Amber Heard and with a British tabloid. As part of these proceedings, a steady drip of bizarre and less than flattering headlines have emerged about both parties, and he departed the Fantastic Beasts franchise as part of the fallout. Currently his only upcoming project is voicework for the animated series Puffins, which is reportedly planning to produce 250 five minute shorts.