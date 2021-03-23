Why Scream’s Jamie Kennedy Just Did His First Comedy Film In Years

Many of us have probably had that experience that comes with seeing a place we know well represented in a movie. Whether you know San Francisco or New York City like the back of your hand, it's cool to see the places you've been to yourself on screen, and it's even fun to laugh at the movie when it takes liberties with those places. One has to imagine that actually being in a movie that is representing a place you know well has to be that much more fun, especially when there's a passion from the filmmakers in representing that place right.