One More Theater Chain Is Having A Monster Reopening Thanks To Godzilla Vs. Kong

Ever since theaters were forced to close due to the pandemic and movie studios began to shift around release dates for major projects, the theatrical movie business has been in something of a catch-22. Theaters need to be open for these movies to have someplace to screen, and release delays have continued to get pushed back while theaters remained closed. And if movies keep being pushed back, then theaters have nothing new to show upon reopening. Regal Cinemas have remained closed even in places where they're allowed to open because it just wasn't financially feasible to open. But that's about to change thanks to Godzilla vs Kong.