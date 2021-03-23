Thanks To Fast And Furious, Vin Diesel Just Nabbed A Hollywood Record, But Not One To Be Proud Of

That's the determination of Scrap Car Comparison, a website that is normally focused on helping you make money from your totaled vehicle, but stopped to take tallies of all the cars that get totalled in movies. In a recent blog post it compared the filmography of 25 movie stars to see which one is responsible for the most destroyed vehicles. The winner, perhaps unsurprisingly, was Vin Diesel, who over the course of his action movie career has destroyed 61 total cars, of which he was driving a whopping 57. This makes Diesel the most dangerous driver in Hollywood, as whenever he gets behind the wheel cars are about to be destroyed.