How The Family Of Mickey Mouse's Co-Creator Feel About His Legacy And Relationship With Walt Disney

Today would have been the 120th birthday of Ub Iwerks, who passed away 50 years ago, and to commemorate the occasion I had the opportunity to speak with both his son, Don Iwerks, a Disney Legend and former Imagineer just like his father, and author of the book Walt Disney's Ultimate Inventor. Joining him was his daughter Leslie Iwerks, a documentary filmmaker responsible for, among other things, The Imagineering Story on Disney+, as well as the documentary film The Hand Behind the Mouse. I spoke to the father and daughter about the life of Ub Iwerks and the fact that so many aren't that familiar with his contributions to the Disney company, but Leslie Iwerks says she's happy with the credit that he has received and the relationship Ub had with Walt Disney that spawned such an incredibly output of creativity. And she admits part of the reason Ub's credit may have been delayed was that it was never something he sought. Leslie Iwerks said...