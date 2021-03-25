James Bond's George Lazenby Shared Sweet Message For Timothy Dalton, Which Of Course Sparked More Love For Their 007s

While there’s only ever been six men to have played the role of James Bond in the official cinematic canon, the world definitely has its favorites who seem to get more attention than others. Even we here at CinemaBlend have debated whether Sean Connery or Daniel Craig is the superior 007, as those seem to be the people’s champions. But after a sweet birthday message to Timothy Dalton last weekend, George Lazenby has inspired a huge tide of love for the most underrated Bond performances of them all.