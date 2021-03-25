Johnny Depp Just Landed Another Blow In Court

The appeals court ruled that the original trial was "full and fair" and that the judge's decisions "have not been shown even arguably to be vitiated by any error of approach or mistake of law." The Depp legal team had argued that Amber Heard had yet to donate the full $7 million from her divorce settlement, as she had claimed, and thus had lied in court, but the appeals court did not find that sufficient grounds to let the appeal go forward. While the question about whether the statements were misleading was left open, Deadline reports the court found no reason to believe the judge's decision was influenced by the statements.