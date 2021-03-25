news

Johnny Depp Just Landed Another Blow In Court

Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts the Crimes of Grindelwald

These days Johnny Depp is more focused on legal battles than he is the kind that involve pirate ships in the movies. The court fight between Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard has been running on multiple fronts, but one of those challenges just hit a brick wall. Last fall a libel case between Depp and the U.K. paper The Sun, which referred to the actor in its pages as a "wife-beater" ended in a ruling against the actor. Depp's side appealed, but now a U.K. court has denied that appeal.

The appeals court ruled that the original trial was "full and fair" and that the judge's decisions "have not been shown even arguably to be vitiated by any error of approach or mistake of law." The Depp legal team had argued that Amber Heard had yet to donate the full $7 million from her divorce settlement, as she had claimed, and thus had lied in court, but the appeals court did not find that sufficient grounds to let the appeal go forward. While the question about whether the statements were misleading was left open, Deadline reports the court found no reason to believe the judge's decision was influenced by the statements.

The libel case verdict was a major blow to Johnny Depp the first time around, as it was almost immediately following the original case that Depp was removed from the cast of the Fantastic Beasts franchise. The original verdict found in favor of The Sun because it found Amber Heard's claims of abuse at the hands of Depp "substantially true."

Related

After Challenging Depp To A ‘Cage Fight’ Looks Like Elon Musk Has Been Roped Into Upcoming Suit With Amber Heard

The legal fight between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is far from over, however. While this libel case may finally be settled, a defamation lawsuit against Heard by Depp is set to be heard in Virginia in April 2022. Heard has also filed a defamation countersuit against Depp. Depp's suit is based in a Washington Post editorial where she revealed that she had been the victim of domestic abuse. While she never names the alleged perpetrator, the connection to Depp was made by many, and he blames the editorial for costing him his lucrative role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Amber Heard's countersuit is also tied to a major movie franchise. Her suit claims that she has been the target of a smear campaign, one of the aims of which is to get her fired from Aquaman 2. The countersuit has also brought Disney into the mix, as a subpoena has been filed in an attempt to access information about the production of the most recent Pirates of the Caribbean film. Heard has claimed she was taken "hostage" by the actor during filming.

With the libel case looking to be finally in the rear view mirror, and the defamation case over a year away, it's possible things might go a little quiet on the legal front for both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, though there will almost certainly be more filings on the latter case over the next several months.

More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

Johnny Depp’s House Broken Into (Again), And The Intruder Made Himself Right At Home news 4d Johnny Depp’s House Broken Into (Again), And The Intruder Made Himself Right At Home Mack Rawden
Why Johnny Depp's Pirates Of The Caribbean Movies Sound Like A Nightmare To Shoot news 6d Why Johnny Depp's Pirates Of The Caribbean Movies Sound Like A Nightmare To Shoot Dirk Libbey
Why Johnny Depp's Lawyers Are Arguing He Should Get A New Trial, And How Amber Heard's Testimony Is Involved news 7d Why Johnny Depp's Lawyers Are Arguing He Should Get A New Trial, And How Amber Heard's Testimony Is Involved Sarah El-Mahmoud

Trending Movies

The Croods: A New Age Nov 25, 2020 The Croods: A New Age 6
Honest Thief Oct 16, 2020 Honest Thief 4
Dune Oct 1, 2021 Dune Rating TBD
The Kissing Booth 2 Jul 24, 2020 The Kissing Booth 2 Rating TBD
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Nov 11, 2021 Ghostbusters: Afterlife Rating TBD
Scarlett Johansson Talks Thinking The Avengers Would Flop And The Moment She Changed Her Mind TBD Scarlett Johansson Talks Thinking The Avengers Would Flop And The Moment She Changed Her Mind Rating TBD
AT&T’s ‘Lily’ Claps Back (Again) At Online Trolls After Dealing With More Body Shaming TBD AT&T’s ‘Lily’ Claps Back (Again) At Online Trolls After Dealing With More Body Shaming Rating TBD
Why Claudia Conway's American Idol Run Proves The Show Shouldn't Have Well-Known Contestants TBD Why Claudia Conway's American Idol Run Proves The Show Shouldn't Have Well-Known Contestants Rating TBD
How Zack Snyder Feels About Where Ben Affleck's Batman Story Ended Given He’s Hung Up The Cowl TBD How Zack Snyder Feels About Where Ben Affleck's Batman Story Ended Given He’s Hung Up The Cowl Rating TBD
High School Musical TikTok Has Fans Ready For A Sequel With Zac Efron And Vanessa Hudgens TBD High School Musical TikTok Has Fans Ready For A Sequel With Zac Efron And Vanessa Hudgens Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information