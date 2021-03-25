Turns Out Ben Affleck’s Batman Movie Would Have Included Another Popular DC Hero

Presumably the Batgirl who showed up in The Batman would have been the same one who led her own movie, and her appearance in the then-Ben Affleck vehicle could have been a good backdoor pilot-like approach with “introducing” audiences to the character before watching her embark on her own adventure. But the direction of the DCEU has changed significantly following the theatrical release of Justice League, and now The Batman is set in a different corner of the DC multiverse. So even though Zack Snyder’s Justice League included the original Lex Luthor/Deathstroke scene that foreshadowed Affleck’s version of The Batman, even with the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign underway, it’s extremely unlikely this story will ever be told.