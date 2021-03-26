Another Marvel Actor Spotted Down Under As Thor 4 Is Filming, And I'm Pumped

The wheel of Marvel is always spinning. And while we wait for the four unreleased Marvel films that have completed primary filming (including everything from Black Widow to Spider-Man: Far From Home) things are not slowing down simply because release dates continue to be pushed back. Thor: Love and Thunder is currently in production in Australia and the movie promises to be a big one which sees the return of Natalie Portman to the franchise. Additionally, it'll include an appearance by the Guardians of the Galaxy, and might, it seems, also see the return of a popular character from Thor: Ragnarok: Jeff Goldblum's The Grandmaster.
While nothing has been confirmed and we have to call this a rumor at best, News.com.au in Australia reports that today (because Australia is in the future) a collection of Marvel celebrities were in attendance at a football (that's soccer to you) match. The group included Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, director Taika Waititi, and, most interestingly, one Mr. Jeff Goldblum. The first three on that list are obviously there to film the new Thor movie, and so it's possible that the fourth is there for the same reason.
To be clear, there are a multitude of other reasons why Jeff Goldblum might have been in attendance at the match that have nothing to do with him appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder. Certainly, he knows Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi from his time making Thor: Ragnarok with them and so if he was simply in Australia for any other reason, he might have been invited along. He could be filming something else, or he could have simply been on vacation and decided to visit the production to see his friends. He did just finish a big movie of his own in Jurassic World: Dominion.
But a potential appearance of The Grandmaster in Thor: Love and Thunder is also a perfectly valid reason why he might have been there. There's no reason to assume that's not what's happening here. The character was pretty popular with fans, partly due to the public's adoration of Jeff Goldblum himself. It would be far from shocking if Taika Waititi decided to include the Grandmaster in the new film, even if it's only a small role.
At this point, basically anything is possible. While we know that the plot of Thor: Love and Thunder will revolve around Natalie Portman's Jane Foster becoming The Mighty Thor, exactly how that will work on the screen is anybody's guess. We also know the Guardians of the Galaxy will appear in the film; the last we saw Thor he was flying off with the group. But whether they really play a part or will appear only as cameos is also unknown.
However this all shakes out Thor: Love and Thunder is looking to be a big movie and a lot of fun. It's currently set for release in February 2022.