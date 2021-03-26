Another Marvel Actor Spotted Down Under As Thor 4 Is Filming, And I'm Pumped

To be clear, there are a multitude of other reasons why Jeff Goldblum might have been in attendance at the match that have nothing to do with him appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder. Certainly, he knows Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi from his time making Thor: Ragnarok with them and so if he was simply in Australia for any other reason, he might have been invited along. He could be filming something else, or he could have simply been on vacation and decided to visit the production to see his friends. He did just finish a big movie of his own in Jurassic World: Dominion.