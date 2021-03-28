Character Dining Wasn’t Open At Disney World Early In The Pandemic. Here's What The Parks Have Done To Make It Safe

What Is The Cost Of Chef Mickey’s Family Feast?

Well, having Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and co. on hand does not come cheaply. This is certainly not a meal you would want to indulge in if the character component is not important to you. For breakfast, adults currently cost $42 dollars. Kids themselves cost $27 dollars. This is pricy, but you do get a lot of food along with the character experience during your meal. For adults, not having the hassle of getting plates for your kids or helping kids learn to get their own buffet food -- particularly if you are a parent of littles -- also makes the new Chef Mickey's experiences actually more desirable than the old way of doing things. So, if you can swing the cost, you're in for a pretty fun family meal.