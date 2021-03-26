Two More Enchanted Characters Have Been Confirmed For Disney+’s Sequel

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It's been more than a decade since Disney had a little fun at the expense of the princess tropes it helped create in Enchanted. And ever since the movie came out fans have wanted to know what happened after happily ever after. And we'll learn more, as the long awaited sequel titled Disenchanted is finally in early production. We know our romantic leads Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey will be back, but now it's been confirmed that a couple more names will be returning. As composer of the original Enchanted, Alan Menken. has confirmed the return of the other couple: Idina Menzel and James Marsden.