Two More Enchanted Characters Have Been Confirmed For Disney+’s Sequel

It's been more than a decade since Disney had a little fun at the expense of the princess tropes it helped create in Enchanted. And ever since the movie came out fans have wanted to know what happened after happily ever after. And we'll learn more, as the long awaited sequel titled Disenchanted is finally in early production. We know our romantic leads Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey will be back, but now it's been confirmed that a couple more names will be returning. As composer of the original Enchanted, Alan Menken. has confirmed the return of the other couple: Idina Menzel and James Marsden.
Speaking recently with JLGB Virtual, Alan Menken tried to be a bit tight lipped about the upcoming film, but he did make it clear that he thinks it's really good. And he also confirmed the return of all four principal players from Enchanted, perhaps unaware that previously only Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey had been confirmed as returning. According to Menken,
It's really good. It's filming. Amy Adams is in it, Patrick's in it. Idina Menzel's in it. The characters you know, Jimmy Marsden. They're in it.
In Enchanted James Marsden plays Prince Edward, who chases after Amy Adams' Giselle and finds himself in the real world, a place that really confuses him. Idina Menzel played Nancy Tremaine, who starts out the movie as the girlfriend of Patrick Dempsey's Robert, but ends up running off with Prince Edward. So, in the end, while some relationships don't work out, everybody ends up more or less happy.
While the plot of the sequel is mostly unknown, the return of all four characters means that we'll likely see the return of both the fairy tale animated world and the "real" world. While one assumes the majority of the film will still take place in live-action, that means something will bring Marsden and Menzel's characters back into reality. The fact that Alan Menken includes all four actor together in his comments would seem to indicate all four characters will be major players, and we're not just looking at cameos here.
The first Enchanted was all about playing with the classic Disney Princess formula, something Disney has certainly done since, but hadn't really done before. Considering that the name of the sequel is Disenchanted, one gets the feeling this movie will continue to do just that-- but likely in new ways. One of the key elements that the first movie couldn't examine was the entire idea of the happily ever after maybe not working out quite so smoothly. That seems like prime fodder for a sequel. Perhaps both couples have become disenchanted with each other and that's what the movie is ultimately about.
Whatever the ultimate plot, knowing for sure that James Marsden and Idina Menzel are back is great news. Every piece that made the first movie great coming back increases the chances that the sequel will be everything fans are hoping for.