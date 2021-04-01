Borat And 6 Other Prank Movies And How To Watch Them On April Fools' Day

Borat Movies (2006, 2020)

A sex-crazed, bigoted Kazakhstanian journalist travels to the United States with a camera crew to discover what makes the country great and then returns 14 years later with his teenage daughter to better understand why things have gone downhill.

Why These Are Great Prank Movies: Sacha Baron Cohen first brought his sex-crazed, bigoted Da Ali G Show character to the big screen in Borat: Cultural Learnings of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan just to make unsuspecting average people uncomfortable, but with the even more shocking moments in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (one of the funniest and best movies on Amazon Prime) he brings the powerful to their knees.

Stream Borat: Cultural Learnings of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan on Starz.

Rent Borat: Cultural Learnings of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan on Amazon.

Stream Borat Subsequent Moviefilm on Amazon Prime.