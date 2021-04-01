Upcoming Leslie Odom Jr. Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Hamilton Star

This March, Leslie Odom Jr. became an Oscar nominee twice over for his acclaimed supporting turn in Regina King's One Night in Miami... Through his portrayal of singer Sam Cooke, the Hamilton actor only continues to impress with his dynamic versatility, particularly as he's one step closer to EGOT status (he was Emmy-nominated in 2020).

The Tony/Grammy-winning performer is an immense talent, to say the least, and you would think that he has tons of projects lined up in the near future. Alas, that's not the case. At the moment, Leslie Odom Jr. only has a few on the near horizon, but there are several projects worth keeping an eye on. There are many 2021 movie releases coming soon for film fans. If you love the actor/musician, here are the specific movies and shows that you should look forward to — including Central Park Season 2.