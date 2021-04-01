Upcoming Leslie Odom Jr. Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Hamilton Star

This March, Leslie Odom Jr. became an Oscar nominee twice over for his acclaimed supporting turn in Regina King's One Night in Miami... Through his portrayal of singer Sam Cooke, the Hamilton actor only continues to impress with his dynamic versatility, particularly as he's one step closer to EGOT status (he was Emmy-nominated in 2020).
The Tony/Grammy-winning performer is an immense talent, to say the least, and you would think that he has tons of projects lined up in the near future. Alas, that's not the case. At the moment, Leslie Odom Jr. only has a few on the near horizon, but there are several projects worth keeping an eye on. There are many 2021 movie releases coming soon for film fans. If you love the actor/musician, here are the specific movies and shows that you should look forward to — including Central Park Season 2.
Central Park Season 2 - June 25th, 2021 (Completed)
As one of the newest streaming services on the web, Apple TV+ doesn't have a ton of high-profile shows on their platform just yet, but one of their most notable is Central Park, an adult animated musical-comedy from Bob Burgers' Loren Bouchard. Also created by Nora Smith and Josh Gad, the show was met with glowing praise — as well as some controversy — during its first season, and Apple TV+ is happy with what they've got. The freshman series was not only renewed for Season 2 but for a third season as well, with the second season premiering on June 25th. With a voice cast that includes Gad, Titus Burgess, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Stanley Tucci, and Kathryn Hahn, along with Emmy Raver-Lampman (who'll replace Kristen Bell), Central Park is among the most ambitious animated projects on television (or, rather, on streaming) right now, and one imagines that it'll continue to up the ante with the new seasons.
Details remain limited as far as what we can expect from this new block of television, but Leslie Odom Jr.'s role as Owen Tillerman is another great showcase of the actor's musical talents, particularly as he was Emmy-nominated for his vocal performance. We'll have to wait to see what's in store for Odom Jr's character in the newest season.
The Many Saints Of Newark - September 24th, 2021 (Completed)
There's no denying that The Many Saints of Newark, the cinematic prequel to HBO's The Sopranos, is a major event. The cinematic extension to one of the most acclaimed shows ever, this period piece from screenwriter David Chase and director Alan Taylor has some big expectations, to be sure, but the movie has some great involved, too.
In addition to Alessandro Nivola starring as Richard "Dickie" Moltisanti, along with Michael Gandolfini stepping into his father's shoes to play a younger version of Tony Soprano, The Many Saints of Newark will also feature the acting talents of Vera Farmiga, Corey Stoll, Jon Bernthal, John Magaro, Joey Diaz, Ray Liotta, and Leslie Odom Jr. Their roles in The Many Saints of Newark aren't specified just yet, but we won't have long to wait to see their characters on the screen. The movie is completed. It was supposed to come out last year, but the pandemic pushed the release to September 24th, 2021. In addition to premiering in theaters, this much-anticipated Sopranos prequel will also be available on HBO Max that same day, which is fitting.
Needle In A Timestack - TBA (Post-Production)
Filmed back in 2018, Needle in a Timestack is the newest movie directed by Academy Award-winning screenwriter John Ridley (12 Years a Slave) and has taken its sweet time hopping onto the silver screen. With a starry cast that includes Leslie Odom Jr., Freida Pinto, Cynthia Erivo, and Orlando Bloom, this romantic sci-fi drama has an intriguing premise, to be sure. It follows a marriage that's challenged when a time traveler gets involved (don't you hate it when that happens?) but otherwise, details remain limited. There's so much talent involved in this project that it's hard not to be curious. When we'll get a chance to see Needle in a Timestack for ourselves, though, remains a mystery.
Based on the short story by Robert Silverberg, John Ridley's forthcoming adaptation has been in limbo for at least a few years now, which isn't the most encouraging sign. However, it was recently announced that Ridley is attached to make a paranormal thriller for Blumhouse, which suggests that the filmmaker is ready to move on from this long-delayed project. Here's hoping that Needle in a Timestack's extended post-production process isn't a worrying sign. This movie could be something special, particularly as a starring vehicle for Leslie Odom Jr. Hoping for the best with this one.
Untitled Leslie Odom Jr./Kerry Washington Pilot - TBA (Announced)
Admittedly, Until the Wedding, the tentative title for an ABC pilot starring Leslie Odom Jr., might not be coming together. Announced and shot in 2019, the series wasn't included in the station's 2020 TV line-up, which suggests that it's not happening. That said, it's such a high-profile pilot that you have to wonder if it'll get picked up elsewhere. Executive produced by Odom Jr., alongside Kerry Washington, this remake is based on an Israeli series called Ad Hatuna, and it tells the story of how one couple's decision to get married affects everyone in their lives. It's inspired by real-life progressive pastors Touré and Sarah Roberts. Also starring in this pilot opposite Odom Jr. is Kelly Jenrette.
Additionally, the pilot's supporting cast includes Olivia Thirlby, E.J. Bonilla, Michael Stahl-David, Trent Garrett, and Hailey Kilgore. From director Fred Savage and writer Saladin K. Patterson, this project hasn't seen any developments since 2019. It's not unreasonable, therefore, to assume that it's dead. But we'll see what the future holds.
Recent Leslie Odom Jr. Projects
While Leslie Odom Jr.'s future is still being shaped, the actor had quite an eventful 2020. Most notably, Hamilton premiered on Disney+. Additionally, as noted earlier, audiences got their first chance to see Odom as Sam Cooke in Regina King's Oscar-nominated feature directorial debut, One Night in Miami ... Furthermore, Odom could be seen in Freeform's mini-series, Love in a Time of Corona. Additionally, earlier this year, Odom starred in the Golden Globe-nominated musical, Music, which was directed by Sia. We'll have to wait to see what comes next for the star, especially if he walks away with an Oscar or two, and we'll keep you posted on the latest news right here at CinemaBlend.