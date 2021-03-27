That Time Gwyneth Paltrow Hid Out At Her Parents' House For Weeks After Oscar Win

These days, Gwyneth Paltrow is not hungry for her next acting gig. She spends most of her time running her lifestyle brand Goop along with being a mother of two kids and wife to American Horror Story co-creator Brad Falchuk. Over the last few years, she has been candid about her general disinterest in starring in movies anymore (but she wouldn’t necessarily say no to another Marvel cameo). And well, she does already have an Oscar to her name, though she had to hide out at her parents' after she won it.