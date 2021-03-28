Henry Cavill's Mustachegate Is One Reason Zack Snyder Is Happy He Finished His Snyder Cut Of Justice League

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

After years of fan campaigns, Zack Snyder was finally able to release Justice League the way he originally intended. The filmmaker seems quite pleased with this fact, especially considering that the 2017 theatrical cut was a far cry from what he envisioned for Warner Bros. and DC’s superhero team-up movie. The 2017 movie had more than its fair share of problems, but one that fans will likely remember for all time is the infamous “mustachegate.” The situation involved Henry Cavill getting a CGI lip to cover up his mustache during reshoots, and the result was both odd and a bit scary. Now, Snyder has confirmed that this very thing was one of the reasons he wanted to get his own movie out into the world.