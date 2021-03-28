Harry Potter’s Matthew Lewis Talks The Price Of Playing Neville Longbottom 10 Years Later

I still to a degree get a bit frustrated sometimes when people sort of say, ‘Oh, he’s’ -- for example I’m doing this show at the minute; it’s on PBS, and like a lot of the headlines are, ‘He’s no longer Neville Longbottom anymore.’ It’s like, ‘I haven’t been that for 10 years.’ And I have done things that have been so wildly different. Like, I’ve been in dramas that have won BAFTAs and done all of this kind of stuff. And I’m not bragging; it’s just like I’ve done all this stuff and like 10 years later it’s still like people are making the claim I’ve sort of jumped from Harry Potter into this and have completely ignored the journey it’s taken to get there.