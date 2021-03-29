Godzilla Vs. Kong Reviews Are In, Here's What Critics Are Saying

The fourth film of the MonsterVerse is almost here! Godzilla vs. Kong features the two Titans clashing in an epic battle (and we recently learned why exactly these two beasts are fighting). Following Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, and Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, the organization Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted territory, discovering clues to the Titans' very origins, while a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever. The blockbuster is directed by Adam Wingard and features Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry.

Godzilla vs. Kong is already off to a roaring start in China, but doesn't debut in the U.S. until March 31, when it will be available both in theaters and on HBO Max. While people in the industry already shared their reactions to the monster movie on social media, critics have now begun sharing their first reviews.