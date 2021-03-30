Idris Elba's Concrete Cowboy Reviews Have Dropped, Here's What Critics Are Saying About The Netflix Movie

The never-aging Idris Elba and Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin have partnered up for an urban western (as in, howdy, partner). Based off of the real-life Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club, Concrete Cowboy tells the story of Cole (McLaughlin), who moves in with his estranged father Harp (Elba) in north Philadelphia and discovers the world of horseback riding. Jharrel Jerome, Byron Bowers, and Lorraine Toussaint also star, and Ricky Staub makes his feature film directorial debut with the drama.

Concrete Cowboy doesn't debut on Netflix until this Friday, April 2, but critics have started releasing their reviews.