Bob Odenkirk's New Action Movie Nobody Is Off To A Good Start As The Box Office Hits An Important Milestone

Nobody is actually one of two big recent box office success stories, however, as Walt Disney Animation Studios' Raya And The Last Dragon has put up some strong numbers since it debuted earlier this month (both in theaters and on Disney+ with Premiere Access). The film got off to a surprisingly slow start when it first arrived in cinemas, selling fewer tickets than Tim Story's Tom And Jerry did during its February launch, but it has successfully changed its own narrative. The $8.6 million that it made during its opening has since become a domestic total of $28.7 million – with $3.8 million coming from this past weekend. Again, success is relative (the movie would have probably made more than 10 times that amount by now under normal circumstances), but we're trying to stay positive here.