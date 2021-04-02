Upcoming Jennifer Lawrence Movies: What’s Ahead For The Hunger Games Star

Have you been wondering where Jennifer Lawrence has been the last few years? It’s a fair question after the meteoric rise for Lawrence that in a four-year span from 2010-2013 saw her go from a near unknown to a three-time Oscar nominee, the second-youngest Best Actress winner ever (Marlee Matlin still holds the record) and a star of two major franchises. She’d add another Oscar nomination in 2015 to become the youngest four-time Oscar-nominated actor ever for good measure.

But since 2016, we’ve only been treated to three Jennifer Lawrence movies. However, even with her last film coming back in 2019, she has always had projects in development, and as you’ll see below, nearly all of them sound like they should be worth the wait. Here are Jennifer Lawrence's upcoming movies, including a film where she'll star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.