Why Eddie Murphy Needs More Movies Like Dolemite After Coming 2 America

One can’t deny that it’s fun to see Eddie Murphy revisit some of his classic roles, and there’s a good chance Coming 2 America won’t be the last time he does it. But moving forward, it would definitely serve him well to seek out original comedies or dramas that keep audiences on their toes. As a fan of Eddie Murphy, I’d love to see him continue to work for years to come, and he deserves the opportunity to experiment more during this phase of his career.

And for those who still haven’t seen Dolemite Is My Name, it’s currently available to stream on Netflix.