Armie Hammer's Cannibal Sexting Scandal Has Put Disney's Death On The Nile Between A Rock And A Hard Place

Hammer, as you may or may not know, is the center of an LAPD investigation regarding claims of a violent rape from 2017. He has been outed on social media as someone who might be involved in domination and sexual cannibalism, claims that are unverified and he has mostly denied. He’s engaged in a public custody battle with his ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, who was married to the actor for 10 years. And he has been losing professional gigs in the wake of these allegations, stepping away from the Lionsgate RomCom Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez, then being dropped from The Billion Dollar Spy, a Cold War drama with Mads Mikkelsen.