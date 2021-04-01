How Millie Bobby Brown’s Godzilla Vs. Kong Character Changed Since King Of The Monsters

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Last seen becoming friends with the Titan we know as Godzilla, Millie Bobby Brown’s Madison Russell is currently one of the leading human characters in the MonsterVerse. Through her role in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Madison became a central figure in understanding and advocating for the lizard god, and that role persists in Godzilla vs. Kong. However, in director/fan Adam Wingard’s entry in this struggle of Titans, there’s has been a bit of a change in Brown’s character and how she operates.