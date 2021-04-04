Where’s Mothra? The Godzilla Vs. Kong Cast Has Cool Suggestions

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Warning: slight spoilers for Godzilla vs. Kong are in play. If you haven’t seen the movie yet, you may want to turn back.

In the beginning, there was Godzilla, which featured the titular Titan’s battle against a pair of monsters known simply as Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organisms, or “MUTOs” for short. As the series progressed, more Titans were brought into the fold, but one of the runaway favorites had to be gigantic moth/Godzilla’s champion, Mothra. Introduced in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, it was assumed that we’d see her kind again in the massive sequel Godzilla vs. Kong. And yet, she was nowhere to be seen, which led to one obvious question: where’s Mothra?