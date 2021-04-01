news

Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin Says It Was ‘Refreshing’ To Step Outside His Famous Netflix Role For Concrete Cowboy

This summer will mark five years since the Netflix phenomenon Stranger Things first dropped on the streaming service. The science-fiction series has only become bigger and more mature with each new season, and the same can be said for its young stars. Millie Bobby Brown heads into her second Godzilla film this week, Finn Wolfhard will soon be part of the Ghostbusters franchise, and this weekend Caleb McLaughlin is starring as the son of Idris Elba in the western-drama, Concrete Cowboy.

Aside from playing Lucas Sinclair in Stranger Things, the 19-year-old actor has had a number of guest TV spots and supporting roles, but with Concrete Cowboy he has a film in which he is unmistakably the lead. When speaking to CinemaBlend, Caleb McLaughlin told us about how it feels to come into his own for this Friday’s Netflix release:

It’s definitely very refreshing. I’ve been playing Lucas for years now. Sometimes I almost think I’m Lucas. I gotta be like ‘Whoa, I gotta do something different.’ So, I think coming on to this film was refreshing especially for me as an actor just developing, and really challenging myself. This film was really challenging, it wasn’t easy. It really showed my range and my acting abilities.

Concrete Cowboy has Caleb McLaughlin playing Cole, a young teen from Detroit who is sent to live with his estranged father in north Philadelphia after repeatedly getting into trouble at school. Cole’s father is Idris Elba’s Harp, a laid back urban cowboy living close to an Urban Riding Club who teaches his son his way of life with the help of his close-knit community.

The Netflix release is an affecting coming-of-age story based on Greg Neri’s novel Ghetto Cowboy. The movie was filmed on location in Philadelphia where there is an actual urban cowboy community that has been fighting to remain its operations over the years. Caleb McLaughlin got to work alongside real urban cowboys who play characters in the film; he learned how to ride horses; and acts in some beautiful scenes with The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba.

Concrete Cowboy has been warmly received by critics ahead of its Friday release, with CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg describing McLaughlin’s role in the film as demonstrating “some exciting range” that is very much a departure from Stranger Things' Lucas Sinclair. After playing a role as well-known as Caleb McLaughlin has, it would have been easy for him to play a similar type of character, but Concrete Cowboy shows there’s a bright future ahead for the young talent beyond the ‘80s-set series.

Caleb McLaughlin is set to reprise his role as Lucas in Season 4 of Stranger Things sometime this year (the release date has not yet been announced). In the meantime, Concrete Cowboy, which also stars Lorraine Toussaint, Jharrel Jerome and Cliff “Method Man” Smith, arrives on Netflix this Friday, April 2.

Up Next

Idris Elba’s Concrete Cowboy: Release Date, Cast, And 5 Other Things We Know About The Netflix Movie
More From This Author
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud Sarah El-Mahmoud View Profile

      YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

Was Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance Truly Accurate? Here’s What One Of His Former Teammates Says television 2d Was Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance Truly Accurate? Here’s What One Of His Former Teammates Says Erik Swann
Why Bridgerton Fans Should Be Pumped For The New Ryan Gosling And Ana De Armas Netflix Movie news 2d Why Bridgerton Fans Should Be Pumped For The New Ryan Gosling And Ana De Armas Netflix Movie Carlie Hoke
Lucifer Fans Are Oozing Feels On Last Day Of Production For Final Season television 2d Lucifer Fans Are Oozing Feels On Last Day Of Production For Final Season Megan Behnke

Trending Movies

Stowaway Apr 22, 2021 Stowaway Rating TBD
Resident Evil Nov 24, 2021 Resident Evil Rating TBD
Honest Thief Oct 16, 2020 Honest Thief 4
Top Gun: Maverick Jul 2, 2021 Top Gun: Maverick Rating TBD
Venom: Let There Be Carnage Sep 24, 2021 Venom: Let There Be Carnage Rating TBD
The Internet Has Fun Idea For Bringing Back Jurnee Smollett's Birds Of Prey Character, And I'm Here For It TBD The Internet Has Fun Idea For Bringing Back Jurnee Smollett's Birds Of Prey Character, And I'm Here For It Rating TBD
Chicago Med: Could April's Heroic Actions Cost Her Job In Season 6? TBD Chicago Med: Could April's Heroic Actions Cost Her Job In Season 6? Rating TBD
Why The Masked Singer's Wildcard Performers Make Season 5 Way Better TBD Why The Masked Singer's Wildcard Performers Make Season 5 Way Better Rating TBD
A24's New Movie Zola Has An Amazing Tagline TBD A24's New Movie Zola Has An Amazing Tagline Rating TBD
90 Day Fiance's Angela Deem Sent Chrissy Teigen A Cameo, Asked For An Egg To Tote TBD 90 Day Fiance's Angela Deem Sent Chrissy Teigen A Cameo, Asked For An Egg To Tote Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information