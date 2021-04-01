Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin Says It Was ‘Refreshing’ To Step Outside His Famous Netflix Role For Concrete Cowboy

This summer will mark five years since the Netflix phenomenon Stranger Things first dropped on the streaming service. The science-fiction series has only become bigger and more mature with each new season, and the same can be said for its young stars. Millie Bobby Brown heads into her second Godzilla film this week, Finn Wolfhard will soon be part of the Ghostbusters franchise, and this weekend Caleb McLaughlin is starring as the son of Idris Elba in the western-drama, Concrete Cowboy.