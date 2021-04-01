Apparently No One Told The Knives Out Twitter Account About The Netflix Deal

Exactly who is behind the Knives Out Twitter is unknown. It could be a single individual or more than one person. All we know is that ever since the first movie came out, the Twitter feed has been a near constant source of joy. Whether it was just gazing longingly at Chris Evans in a sweater, feuding with Ana de Armas fans for unspecified reasons, or just otherwise having fun, the Twitter account has almost always had a funny take worth checking out-- even more than a year after the film's release. However, the news of the sequels and the Netflix deal apparently weren't shared with the account beforehand, and it looks like the Twitter account might be changing hands.