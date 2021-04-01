Godzilla Vs. Kong Roars To Life With Monster Opening Night At The Box Office

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The past year has been an unprecedented one, and that certainly extends to the entertainment industry. Theaters closed as it became unsafe to congregate in large groups, and countless projects were delayed as a result. And while movies like Tenet helped to open up some theaters, it failed to perform at the box office. The most recent release is Adam Wingard's Godzilla Vs. Kong, which roared into theaters with a strong opening night.