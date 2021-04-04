Upcoming Transformers Movies: All The Films And Spinoffs In The Works

The Transformers movies have always been somewhat of a mixed bag. For every critical darling like 2018’s Bumblebee there’s something like Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen or Transformers: The Last Knight, but it appears the franchise that first got kicked off with the 2007 Michael Bay box office has some new life in the form of multiple upcoming and exciting movies in the very near future.

With the next film in the saga already with a release date (though we don’t know much of anything about the nature of the movie) set for summer 2022 and an adaptation of the computer-generated animated ‘90s series Beast Wars in the works, the dark days of the franchise’s past could very well be behind us, even if we don’t exactly know what’s going on with the Bumblebee sequel. All that being said, let’s dive into what’s next for the Transformers saga…