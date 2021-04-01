New Transformers Movie Is Adding A Hamilton Star

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Transformers movie franchise debuted back in 2007, and has never really been far from theaters. The massive blockbusters boasted insane visual effects, plenty of Bayhem, and of course the titular robots. But plenty of actors have starred in human roles throughout the past decade and change, including Shia LaBeouf, John Cena, Mark Wahlberg, and Hailee Steinfeld. There's a new Transformers movie coming, and it looks like the project has landed a Hamilton star. Namely, John Laurens/ Phillip Schuyler actor Anthony Ramos.