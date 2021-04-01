New Transformers Movie Is Adding A Hamilton Star

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Transformers movie franchise debuted back in 2007, and has never really been far from theaters. The massive blockbusters boasted insane visual effects, plenty of Bayhem, and of course the titular robots. But plenty of actors have starred in human roles throughout the past decade and change, including Shia LaBeouf, John Cena, Mark Wahlberg, and Hailee Steinfeld. There's a new Transformers movie coming, and it looks like the project has landed a Hamilton star. Namely, John Laurens/ Phillip Schuyler actor Anthony Ramos.
Since appearing in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton, Anthony Ramos has booked a ton of high-profile projects. This includes starring in Spike Lee's Netflix show She's Gotta Have It, as well as film roles like Godzilla: King of the Monsters. And according to Deadline, the actor/singer is in final negotiations to join another mysterious installment in the Transformers franchise.
While Transformers has been absent from theaters for a few years, Paramount is currently developing a few different movies. One of said movies will be directed by Creed II filmmaker Steven Caple Jr., and now it looks like Anthony Ramos may end up starring in the mysterious blockbuster. This will mark Ramos' return to big budget blockbusters, and comes shortly before his starring role in In The Heights is finally released to the masses.
It's been fascinating to see how Paramount continues to make decisions about the Transformers franchise. In addition to Steven Caple Jr.'s upcoming movie, there's also an animated blockbuster in development. Clearly it looks like the property is going to have some major changes, which should hopefully result in revived interest in the sci-fi flicks.
As previously mentioned, Anthony Ramos has some experience with giant creatures threatening the world as we know it. He played Staff Sergeant Anthony Martinez in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, so he seems super prepared to join the Transformers franchise. Of course, there will be plenty of Hamilton fans out there hoping to hear some of his smooth vocals in the developing blockbuster.
Like so many other Hamilton stars, Anthony Ramos became a household name when Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway musical became a worldwide sensation. And before the original principals departed their roles, the show was filmed for prosperity. That filmed performance made it way to Disney+ last summer, resulting in even more acclaim for actors like Ramos.
We'll just have to see how the new Transformers movies come together, as more cast members like Anthony Ramos are signed on to continue the behemoth story. With Michael Bay no longer in the director's chair, there could be a new type of Transformers movie moving forward. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.