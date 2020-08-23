Marvel Characters Hamilton's Anthony Ramos Would Be Perfect To Play

In a recent interview with Anthony Ramos, the actor who originated the dual roles of John Laurens and Phillip Hamilton in Hamilton likened his cast members in the blockbuster musical to “superheroes.” While the costumed vigilantes that Ramos cited for comparison actually come from the pages DC Comics, the initial concept got us thinking about who he could star as in the Marvel movies.

The Brooklyn native of Puerto Rican descent first gained notoriety in a 2012 production of In the Heights, the breakout creation of Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda, and also plays the lead role of the upcoming film adaptation. Since then, Anthony Ramos’ stardom has steadily increased as recording artist and screen actor, most recently voicing King Trollex in Trolls World Tour, starring as a staff sergeant in the 2019 monster movie sequel Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and as Ramon, a close friend to Lady Gaga’s character in the Bradley Cooper-directed A Star is Born remake from the previous year.

This star is still in somewhat in his infancy, in terms of fame, but considering Hamilton has technically become a Disney property, Kevin Feige should have no problem getting ahold of Anthony Ramos to come aboard for a future chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and help boost his already rising star. In fact, there are a numerous characters originating from the illustrated source material whom the actor shares a cultural background with. I have a few of them in mind, and more, in consideration for what real superheroes he could be on the big screen.

Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes)

Now, to be honest, I do understand that this iteration of Marvel Comics' cursed demon hunter, who drives a fire-spewing muscle-car he dubs the Hell-Charger instead of the traditional motorcycle, has technically already been cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity, as played by Gabriel Luna on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and was even promised a TV series spin-off of his own that, unfortunately, never came to be. For this reason alone, I do believe that Robbie Reyes deserves the chance for a promotion to the big screen's new Ghost Rider, following Nicolas Cage’s two turns as Johnny Blaze, and if so, could also benefit from having a fresh face behind that leather-clad, flaming, skeletal frame.

Anthony Ramos has played a few badasses in his day already, but none like the Latino “Spirit of Vengeance,” so why not extend the opportunity to him officially?

Human Torch

Speaking of flame, I would confidently imagine that most can agree that Michael B. Jordan was a highlight of Fantastic Four (better known as Fant4stic thanks to ill-fated marketing tactics) and would have deserved a second chance as Johnny Storm. Yet, given the fact that he has since moved on from Capone director Josh Trank’s otherwise disappointing 2015 reboot to play Black Panther antagonist Eric Killmonger, the Human Torch role is still wide open for whenever the MCU plans to revamp Marvel’s first family once again. The part of a young, rebellious mechanic and race car driver turned pyrokinetic, who can also fly, requires just the right kind of daring physicality and incendiary charisma that Anthony Ramos has already proven himself to possess throughout his career, and even in real life, thus far.

Mephisto

On the other hand, it might be even be more fun to see Anthony Ramos apply that energy to a more sinister comic book role that has yet to make a live action appearance in a movie. Mephisto is essentially the Marvel Universe’s official version of Satan due to him being an extremely powerful demonic entity who also has the ability to exist in multiple dimensions, which is something he has used against many good-natured Marvel characters in his day, including common adversaries Thor and Doctor Strange. Speaking of which, the villain has been the focus of rumors that he would appear in a movie led by either of those Avengers, and with new solo installments currently on the way for each of them, it should not be too late or too difficult to finally make that gossip a reality.

Nova (Samuel Alexander)

Talk of comic book movie rumors that have yet to be made a reality is actually a perfect to mention Nova, an intergalactic man of the law whom it is likely you have heard of before, but perhaps not quite like this. According to the comics, Richard Rider was the first to fight under astronomical nickname, but the current holder is Samuel Alexander, the half-Latino teenage son of one of Rider's late successors, who actually would receive training from Rocket Raccoon and Gamora.

Speaking of the Guardians of the Galaxy, the eagerly awaited cinematic debut of Nova has already been hinted at by Marvel movie veteran James Gunn, and while casting the now 28-year-old Anthony Ramos in the role may require a few creative liberties, it might be worth it to finally see him on the big screen in, but in a more unexpected and refreshing manner.

Spider-Man 2099

It was also most unexpected to see Miguel O’Hara, the late 21st Century’s incarnation of Spider-Man, appear in the post-credits sequence for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as voiced by Oscar Isaac. The exciting and hilarious cameo, which may have have been the webslinger of Mexican and Irish descent’s first appearance for some people, was all that was needed to convince me that this futuristic vigilante totally deserves his own live-action movie. Miguel’s Spider-Man is quite different from Peter Parker, from having venomous fangs he struggles to hide as well as some other more grounded weaknesses that, if cast, would give Anthony Ramos the opportunity to play a superhero with great depth.

What do you think? Is Anthony Ramos the right choice to bring these Marvelous characters to life (some for the first time) or did you envision him playing someone else? Let us know in the comments and be sure to check back for additional information and updates on the star of stage and screen, as well as even more hypothetical comic book movie casting calls, here on CinemaBlend.