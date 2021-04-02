Godzilla Vs. Kong: What Fans Are Saying About The New Movie

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains multiple spoilers for Godzilla vs. Kong. If you don’t want to have anything from the epic clash of the titans, you might want to come back after you’ve seen the movie for yourself.

The long-awaited showdown of the titans that is Godzilla vs. Kong is finally in theaters and on HBO Max and it’s already off to a great start following a monster opening night. Those who have already seen the movie seem to be enjoying the hell out of the fourth installment to Legendary’s MonsterVerse as it currently has a 95% Rotten Tomatoes audience score and spawned endless topics of discussion on social media.

We here at CinemaBlend have compiled a few of the funniest reactions to Godzilla vs. Kong, specifically it’s final showdown between the iconic monsters as well as that big reveal that surely made longtime fans of the Godzilla franchise jump (and pound their chests) with joy. After watching all of these responses, you won’t be the only one going back to watch Godzilla vs. Kong streaming.