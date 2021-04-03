Ahead Of A24's Zola, The Movie's Real-Life Inspiration Clears Some Things Up

2015 is a year that will live in infamy and Twitter history for one simple reason: the Zola thread. Zola, aka A'Ziah Wells King, wrote a 148-tweet thread about how she was scammed by a white girl in Florida that instantly went viral. The storytelling within her thread was so compelling and hilarious that it prompted A24, the company behind Minari, to make a film based on it. The Zola trailer is now out and you'd think the rest, as they say, would be history. Well, not quite, as the real-life inspiration for the film took to Twitter once again to clear up a few things.