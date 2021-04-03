James Gunn's The Suicide Squad Has Broken A Huge Trailer Record

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Suicide Squad is back, baby, and this time, we’re going to see all the bloody details! Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn has his hands on the DC property following David Ayer’s 2016 movie, and it’s generating a lot of buzz already. The red-band trailer for the summer release dropped one week ago and has already broken a major record.