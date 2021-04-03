James Gunn's The Suicide Squad Has Broken A Huge Trailer Record

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Suicide Squad is back, baby, and this time, we’re going to see all the bloody details! Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn has his hands on the DC property following David Ayer’s 2016 movie, and it’s generating a lot of buzz already. The red-band trailer for the summer release dropped one week ago and has already broken a major record.
James Gunn announced that the first trailer for the movie coming in August has received the most views in a single week of any red-band trailer yet. He disclosed the big number and thanked fans for all the early support for The Suicide Squad with the following:
According to the writer/director’s tweet, The Suicide Squad trailer scored 150 million views since its debut last Friday, and now holds the all-time record worldwide. This record was previously held by Warner Bros' other upcoming bloody affair, Mortal Kombat, which had a viral trailer come out approximately a month and a half before this.
This is an impressive number for The Suicide Squad and signals some huge buzz for the DCEU movie as it approaches its late summer release. And it beat out Mortal Kombat, which is a major game property that fans have waited a whole lot longer to get a first glimpse of. The first trailer for The Suicide Squad came on the heels of Zack Snyder’s Justice League too, so the DCEU has been on our minds a lot more than usual.
The Suicide Squad trailer had a few huge moments, but if I had to guess, the one that probably got people talking the most was the reveal that Sylvester Stallone is playing King Shark. Oh, and he totally ripped some guy in half during the trailer. The viral video gave fans a glimpse into James Gunn’s vision for the movie, and introduced them to the new cast members who are joining the team.
And of course, everyone wanted to show up for Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, who continues to steal the show with each new iteration of her character from different filmmakers. In this Suicide Squad story, she’s donning her more classic red color palette and gets to hang out with Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag again, with Jai Courtney’s Boomerang and Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller also returning.
The Suicide Squad has a crazy massive cast that also includes Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Nathan Fillion, Pete Davidson, John Cena and Flula Borg. This time, it looks like it’s seriously going to be a suicide mission, whether they die in battle or from the bombs that Amanda Waller had injected into them that go off if they misbehave.
James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad will hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6. You can use this link to sign up for HBO Max, and check out the full lineup of 2021 movies coming our way here on CinemaBlend.