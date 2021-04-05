Chadwick Boseman's Wife Shared A Wonderful Quote Of The Actor's While Accepting Posthumous Award

Balance has been something that many have called for, and in Hollywood as much as anywhere. The problem of award nominees being overwhelmingly white hasn't gone unnoticed and there have been significant calls to do something about it. While one year is certainly not proof that the problem is over, the nominees in the Screen Actors' Guild category that was won by Chadwick Boseman is certainly a step in the right direction. In addition to Boseman, the category included the likes of Riz Ahmed and Steven Yeun as nominees alongside him.