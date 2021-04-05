The Major Projects The Dune Cast Will Have Already Filmed By The Time Dune Comes Out

Fans have been waiting an exceptionally long time for the new blockbuster adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune. To say nothing of the decades of failed attempts at getting the project off the ground, Denis Villeneuve’s movie wrapped production all the way back in July 2019, and it has required quite a lot of patience anticipating the film’s big screen arrival. We’ll finally get our chance to see the movie in October, as it will be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, but if one wanted to illustrate how long it has been since principal photography was completed, one could point to all of the major projects that the cast will have already filmed by the time Dune comes out.