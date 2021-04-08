King Shark: 5 Things To Know About The Suicide Squad Member From The Comics

Part of that curiosity can be credited to the recent confirmation that Sylvester Stallone is voicing the anthropomorphic sea predator as a shared effort with comedian Steve Agee portraying the character in performance capture. The rest of my curiosity relies on a lack of knowledge in just who King Shark is, which I think many fans of superhero movies can relate to, unless they caught him on The Flash for his “live action” debut.

Before he makes his “live action” feature film debut in The Suicide Squad, I believe there are a few things about King Shark that should be cleared up for any less informed fans and luckily we can help. The following is a collection five essential facts about one the Suicide Squad’s new members we learned from DC Comics, starting at the very beginning.