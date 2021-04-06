Ray Fisher Recalls The Day The Revamped Justice League Decided To Make Him Use The Booyah Catchphrase

Justice League has been getting a lot of attention over the last year on two fronts. In one corner, we have the buzz surrounding Zack Snyder’s Justice League (which is now playing on HBO Max), and in another corner, we’ve been following along with Cyborg actor Ray Fisher’s efforts to pull the curtain back on the superhero movie’s tumultuous reshoots, which were helmed by Joss Whedon. One of the stranger chapters of that saga was when producer Jon Berg claimed that Fisher was upset when the Justice League filmmakers wanted him to say Cyborg’s catchphrase from the Teen Titans animated series, “Booyah!” Well, it turns out there’s more to this story than just some mild dissatisfaction.