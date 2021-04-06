Apparently Daniel Craig And Rian Johnson Are Getting Huge Paydays For Knives Out's Netflix Deal

So now Netflix is the new home for the Knives Out franchise, with Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc investigating a new mystery with each passing movie. The plan now is for Knives Out 2 to begin shooting in Greece on June 28, with casting beginning immediately. Rian Johnson will, of course, reprise his writing and directing duties for both this next sequel and Knives Out 3. This is the latest big franchise Netflix has pulled into its library, and it’s no wonder why the platform was so eager to get into the Knives Out business given how well the first movie was received and its global haul of $311 million worldwide.