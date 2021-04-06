news

Apparently Daniel Craig And Rian Johnson Are Getting Huge Paydays For Knives Out's Netflix Deal

Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in Knives Out

Following Knives Out’s critical and commercial success in theaters from late 2019 to early 2020, the next installments in Rian Johnson’s whodunit film series are heading to streaming. It was announced last week that Netflix was closing a deal somewhere in the $450 million range to acquire Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3, beating out competitors like Apple and Amazon in a “discreet” auction. Once the deal goes through apparently Johnson and Daniel Craig, who plays investigator Benoit Blanc, will score major pay days.

In its deep-dive into the Knives Out film series setting up shop at Netflix, THR mentions that Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig, as well as Johnson’s producing partner Ram Bergman, could walk away with over $100 million each thanks to this deal, with the article specifically places at $469 million. It was also noted that Johnson will have “immense” creative control over the Knives Out sequels, and Netflix’s only “contingencies” were that Craig star in the movies and that they each must have at least the budget of the first Knives Out movie, i.e. around $40 million.

Knives Out was produced by MRC and distributed by Lionsgate, but Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman own and license the property. Although the duo are “big backers” of the theatrical experience, they decided to seek out streaming options for the next Knives Out movies because of the pandemic, which forced theaters across the world to shut their doors. Looking to start shooting Knives Out 2 this summer and questioning “the near-term viability of theatrical releasing,” Johnson and Bergman jumped on Netflix’s offer, and while MRC and Lionsgate might have scored the sequels during normal times, it wasn’t doable with the coronavirus still being an ongoing concern.

So now Netflix is the new home for the Knives Out franchise, with Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc investigating a new mystery with each passing movie. The plan now is for Knives Out 2 to begin shooting in Greece on June 28, with casting beginning immediately. Rian Johnson will, of course, reprise his writing and directing duties for both this next sequel and Knives Out 3. This is the latest big franchise Netflix has pulled into its library, and it’s no wonder why the platform was so eager to get into the Knives Out business given how well the first movie was received and its global haul of $311 million worldwide.

Related

Knives Out 2: What We Know So Far About The Rian Johnson Sequel

Now keep in mind, Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3 won’t be entirely like their predecessor. Yes, Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc will be back to solve crimes with his unorthodox methodology, but it doesn’t look like any members of the Thrombey family will be back for the sequels. And on a slight tangent, no one let the person running the Knives Out Twitter account know about the deal, so it’s entirely possible if that social media page soon finds itself under new management, i.e. someone of Netflix’s choosing.

In any case, we’ll keep you apprised on any developments concerning the Knives Out franchise, but if you’re keen on seeing more of Benoit Blanc in action, make sure you’re subscribed to Netflix. Speaking of which, don’t forget to look through our guide detailing what the streaming service will upload later this month.

Up Next

Knives Out’s Netflix Deal Could Be The Key To Break The Streamer Into Wide Theatrical Release
More From This Author
    • Adam Holmes Adam Holmes View Profile

      Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

Concrete Cowboy: What Fans Are Saying About The Netflix Movie news 6h Concrete Cowboy: What Fans Are Saying About The Netflix Movie Philip Sledge
Kevin Costner Shares Touching Post After Yellowstone Fans Get Re-Excited About One Of His Most Famous Movies Thanks To Netflix news 22h Kevin Costner Shares Touching Post After Yellowstone Fans Get Re-Excited About One Of His Most Famous Movies Thanks To Netflix Eric Eisenberg
Rege-Jean Page May Have Exited Bridgerton, But He's Still Having The Best Time Celebrating The Netflix Hit television 24h Rege-Jean Page May Have Exited Bridgerton, But He's Still Having The Best Time Celebrating The Netflix Hit Adrienne Jones

Trending Movies

To All The Boys: Always And Forever Feb 12, 2021 To All The Boys: Always And Forever 6
Godzilla vs. Kong Mar 31, 2021 Godzilla vs. Kong 7
One Night In Miami... Dec 25, 2020 One Night In Miami... 9
Dune Oct 1, 2021 Dune Rating TBD
Coming 2 America Mar 5, 2021 Coming 2 America 4
How Chicago P.D.'s Upton Will Handle Halstead's Big Confession And Complicated New Case, According To Tracy Spiridakos TBD How Chicago P.D.'s Upton Will Handle Halstead's Big Confession And Complicated New Case, According To Tracy Spiridakos Rating TBD
Black Widow’s New Trailer Offered Some Good News About The Delayed Film TBD Black Widow’s New Trailer Offered Some Good News About The Delayed Film Rating TBD
How Fear The Walking Dead Is Handling John And June When Season 6 Returns, According To Jenna Elfman TBD How Fear The Walking Dead Is Handling John And June When Season 6 Returns, According To Jenna Elfman Rating TBD
Why I Want Godzilla Vs. Kong To Be The Last We See Of Godzilla Or King Kong In The MonsterVerse, At Least For A Little While TBD Why I Want Godzilla Vs. Kong To Be The Last We See Of Godzilla Or King Kong In The MonsterVerse, At Least For A Little While Rating TBD
Ray Fisher Recalls The Day The Revamped Justice League Decided To Make Him Use The Booyah Catchphrase TBD Ray Fisher Recalls The Day The Revamped Justice League Decided To Make Him Use The Booyah Catchphrase Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information