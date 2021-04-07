The Batman’s Robert Pattinson Explains The Pressure From DC Fans

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
It's no secret that comic book movies are everywhere. And given how popular certain heroes like Batman are, there's been numerous film adaptations over the years. The next actor to wear the cape and cowl is Robert Pattinson, playing the title character in Matt Reeves' The Batman. The movie looks fresh and stylish, but Pattinson explained why he feels so much pressure as a result of DC fans.
Robert Pattinson's upcoming role in The Batman is far from his first time playing a massively iconic character. The celebrated actor's name is still synonymous with his tenure as Edward in Twilight, as well as his early appearance in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Since then Pattinson has worked on acclaimed indie projects, establishing himself as an accomplished chameleon-like performer. But he's still feeling the heat when it comes to Bruce Wayne, saying:
I mean, I've got a lot of thoughts. Well, it's funny, like, doing - I've done so many movies where, you know, I play these sort of partially monstrous characters. And whenever I've been promoting them, you know, normally, no one cares what you say about it. And I've just noticed every single time I say one sentence about Batman, there's this massive - I'm offending swathes of Batman fans. But, I mean, it's kind of - I mean, the interesting thing about Batman itself is that you can basically - it's been played in so many different ways. The comics cover so much ground. The movies cover so much ground. I mean, if you're going on the kind of - if you're trying to play a historically accurate Batman, I mean, you could literally play anything. So I guess it's kind of what Matt Reeves is directing and kind of wants to go for.
Playing a superhero is a high pressure job, and there are plenty of actors who can attest to that. But Batman is one of the most popular characters of all time, so this is especially true for Robert Pattinson's upcoming DC debut. Luckily, it seems director Matt Reeves has a strong vision for the mysterious blockbuster.
Robert Pattinson's comments to NPR show how much the 34 year-old actor truly cares about his performance in The Batman. It seems he's taking the same care with Bruce Wayne as he has with previous projects like The Lighthouse and Tenet. Unfortunately, his approach and comments about the character have seemingly resulted in some ire from the hardcore community.
Many comic book actors have to deal with the pressure of fan expectations. While playing a superhero is a dream job for many, these characters mean a great deal to the public. There are generations of Batman fans out there, each one with an opinion about how the Caped Crusader should be adapted for the big screen. Luckily, anticipation for The Batman does seem to be steadily building.
Last summer saw the first footage from The Batman debut at the virtual DC Fandome event. While it was limited and not a full length trailer, it showed off a pulled back, realistic take on Gotham City. The movie will follow a Bruce Wayne still young in his superhero career, and we'll watch as he deals with a trio of iconic villains. The overall design looks unique, and fans are dying for a full trailer.
The Batman is currently expected to hit theaters March 4th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.