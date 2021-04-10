How Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Celebrated Bad Boys’ Big Anniversary

In my opinion, Bad Boys remains one of the best comedies of the '90s. As previously mentioned, some of the plot points and jokes haven’t aged well, but that still doesn’t take away from Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s chemistry. The “odd couple” appeal of the film’s two stars and their casual banter made the action-comedy both fun and chaotic. Smith managed to make Mike Lowrey a playboy icon, even inspiring pop culture and music references. Much like buddy comedies such as 48 Hrs. and Wayne’s World, the action-comedy set a precedent that few films have matched. Smith and Lawrence’s scenes still crack me up to this day.