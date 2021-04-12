The Suicide Squad’s Pete Davidson Reveals Funny Way James Gunn Convinced Him To Join

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe has a way of making headlines, most recently through the unprecedented release of Zack Snyder's Justice League. The next installment in the main canon James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which boasts a massive cast of familiar faces. This includes SNL alum Pete Davison, who is making his comic book debut as Blackguard. And he recently shared the funny way director James Gunn convinced him to join the villain-centric property.