The Petition To Bring Johnny Depp Back To Pirates Of The Caribbean May Not Hit Its New Goal

When it comes to the facts (and the rumors) we know about the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, a few different things have come down the pipeline. There seem to be multiple scripts out there in the universe and in the works including one by Ted Elliot and Craig Mazin and another that would serve as a leading vehicle for a rumored female-led Pirates production starring Margot Robbie. At one point for one of these projects reports indicated that Jerry Bruckheimer had once been looking to have Johnny Depp at least cameo as Captain Jack Sparrow, but since then, that idea has seemingly fizzled out and you can delve into that in more depth with our full Pirates of the Caribbean guide.