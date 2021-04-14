4 Things The DCEU Flash Movie Can Learn From The CW Series' Multiverse Storylines

The Multiverse Could Allow Flash To Be In DCEU’s Fun Side

The DCEU tends to be the more serious one when it comes to Marvel vs. DC, but that doesn’t mean everyone of its heroes have to be dark and brooding. The Flash has a tragic backstory involving the death of his mother and his father being sent to jail after he's framed for murdering his wife. Yeah… like I said, dark. While CW’s The Flash does recognize the tragic elements of Barry Allen’s story, as far as the Arrowverse goes, the TV show has taken a looser and more good-time approach to its established world at the same time. It’s an admirable balance that The Flash does better than some of the other shows in the CW universe. And things tend to get really fun when Barry and his STAR Labs team venture into the multiverse.