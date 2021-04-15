Do Godzilla And Other Kaiju Movies Really Need Humans In Major Roles?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Kaiju movies have always been a weird film genre for reasons beyond the fact that they revolve around giant monsters. Godzilla and other giant monster movies are often the focus and title characters of their respective movies. And yet, they share their screen time with several humans who aren't nearly important enough to have their own names in the title.